Prosecute and convict all culprits to win graft war

Corruption remains the scourge of our times that leaders must always shun as it could return to haunt some of them long after they have left office.

The past few days have seen an intensified campaign to flush out top officials over alleged procurement indiscretions. Central Rift Valley Water Works Development Agency CEO Samuel Oruma has been sent on compulsory leave after being arrested and detained for several hours. He is being investigated over a Sh1.7 billion procurement for a water project.

Head of Public Service Felix Koskei had asked the board to suspend him pending a probe into alleged irregularities.

Of course, the CEO is at this point simply a suspect and innocent until proven guilty by a competent authority, that is a court of law. He, therefore, deserves to be treated fairly and with decency. If the investigators get fully convinced about any wrongdoing, then charges can be filed against him. The ugly scenes of gun drama and threats witnessed yesterday are a shame that should not be condoned.

Questionable expenditure

Former Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok is also among those being investigated over multibillion-shilling scandals in their former stations. He has come under scrutiny over more than Sh5 billion in allegedly inflated pending bills. Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu flagged the questionable expenditure that is being examined by the Senate’s County Public Accounts Committee.

Mr Nanok, who is now the State House Deputy Chief of Staff, and other public officials facing similar scrutiny should be accorded every opportunity to clear their names.

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has stepped up its campaign against public sector graft in which billions in taxpayers’ funds have been stolen or mismanaged. Its mandate is to help curb such losses. Hopefully, it is armed with sufficient evidence to enable the arraignment and conviction of the culprits.

The anti-corruption campaign has been going on for a long time and the anti-climax was when the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions recently went on case-dropping spree that shocked the country and drew condemnation.