Proposed farm tax could spell doom for economy

In the just over one year that it has been at the helm of the country, President William Ruto’s administration has become synonymous with unpopular taxes and levies. The President’s appeal to fellow Kenyans to sacrifice now and enable him to lay the foundation for a better future has mostly been taken with a pinch of salt.

Now, there is more in the pipeline that could worsen the situation. Already, the prevailing high cost of living and skyrocketing prices of food and other basic commodities are a nightmare for the majority of Kenyans, who rely on agriculture for their livelihood. The news that the government could be eyeing Sh14.3 billion a year from a farm tax will come as a shock to many. This is the proposed withholding tax of five per cent on farm produce sold through co-operatives.

However, experts fear that this new measure aimed at widening the tax base could become counterproductive. It is likely to make farmers shun co-operatives and seek informal channels to sell their produce directly to the consumers.

An analysis of official data shows that by the end of 2022, selected crops valued at Sh286 billion were sold through various marketing boards, including co-operative societies and factories. This would have earned the government Sh14.3 billion had the proposed tax measures been in place.

The government has announced in its revenue strategy that in the three fiscal years from July this year to June 2027, it could impose a five per cent withholding tax on all farm produce sold through co-operative societies. Agriculture, the informal and digital sectors are some of the areas that are difficult to tax. While agriculture’s contribution to the GDP is nearly 22 per cent, its contribution to tax revenue, the Treasury says, is less than three per cent, meaning that the sector is undertaxed.