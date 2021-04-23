Proposal to raise cost of cooking gas ill-advised

In 2011, the United Nations launched a global initiative to reduce use of solid fuels such as wood, charcoal and agricultural residues. Consequently, the world resolved to transition to clean energy to eliminate toxic emissions that cause respiratory diseases. In 2012, Kenya joined the initiative dubbed Sustainable Energy for All (SE4All).

At the time, energy audits had established 84 per cent of Kenya’s households depended on solid fuels. After signing the sustainable energy pact, Kenya undertook to reduce by half the number of households that used solid fuels within a decade.

A major step towards achieving that goal was realised in 2016 when the government eliminated value added tax on liquefied gas and that instantly knocked down consumer prices to affordable levels and increased uptake of cooking gas.

Against this background, we are appalled by the new plan to reintroduce tax on liquefied gas in July as contained in the Finance Act, which was shelved last year because of Covid-19. In the first place, the country continues to suffer the afflictions of the pandemic. Just when the economy was beginning to pick up, the government imposed a new set of restrictions that clawed back gains that had been made.

Second, the original wisdom that convinced the government to eliminate tax on gas products still obtains. In recent years, the government made another leap by rolling out rural electrification campaign under the Last Mile initiative to provide households with clean energy.