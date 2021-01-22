Promote youth talent

Delegates will vote for officials in the Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) elections today at the Nyayo National Stadium Aquatic Centre in Nairobi. The current officials, led by the federation’s chairman Paul Otula, will be seeking a second and final term in office.

Long-serving secretary-general Vitalis Gode will not run in the elections, but Otula will come up against businesswoman Cynthia Mumbo in the battle for the seat of chairman. KBF treasurer Peter Orero will also defend his seat in the elections.

Whether a new order will be established is to be seen, but the current officials have done very little to raise the standards of the game locally, despite a steady supply of fresh talent from secondary school championships.

Basketball is one of the most popular sports in the country, especially in learning institutions yet KBF officials have not taken advantage of this to grow the game. That task has been left to schools and colleges, but most of the talented youngsters fail to make the transition to the professional ranks in clubs.

This, together with the fact that Kenya lacks youth programmes to develop talent at the grassroots, has made KBF leagues less competitive on the continent.

KBF leagues are poorly organised, with matches being postponed without notice to the participating teams. Self-supporting clubs have borne the brunt of this disorganisation. This has been reflected in the poor performance by the country’s age-group and senior national teams.

The new office should make the league as a priority and develop structures for talent development. The national men’s team has shown great potential by reaching the final of 2019 Fiba Afrocan Championship, a tournament for players competing in African leagues.

As the team prepares to compete in 2021 Fiba Afro-Basketball Championship qualifiers, the new KBF officials should come up with a clear plan for national teams.

KBF deserves transparent and committed leaders to serve the game on a full time basis.