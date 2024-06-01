Promote mental health

There are fewer than 500 mental health workers in Kenya for a population of more than 50 million.

Mental health is a serious challenge that calls for attention to stem adverse effects. The latest statistics telling quite a story. A World Health Organisation report has ranked Kenya among African countries with the highest number of depression cases. Experts say that one in every four Kenyans may be suffering from a mental health-related issue.

Worse still, the Kenya National Human Rights Commission says 25 per cent of outpatients and 40 per cent of inpatients suffer from mental health conditions. The most frequently diagnoses are depression, substance abuse, stress, and anxiety disorders. These damning statistics are in a country struggling to provide affordable mental healthcare and treatment.

The situation is compounded by low awareness of mental health disorders. The biggest challenge is poor diagnosis and lack of professional services, as the country faces a critical shortage of mental health professionals. There are only 100 psychiatrists and there may be more psychologists.

There are fewer than 500 mental health workers in Kenya for a population of more than 50 million. The Kenya Psychiatric Association says 17 out of the 47 counties do not have a single psychiatrist. This scenario underpins the call for Kenyans to begin to seriously discuss mental health amid rising cases. The Nation Media Group has made a welcome initiative in its second summit on the challenges Kenyans face regarding their mental wellness.

In the wider society and among families, mental illness is considered a taboo topic, with suicide survivors often hauled to court. Public health professionals and other experts are recommending that mental illness be recognised as a disease, and the law amended to decriminalise attempted suicide.