Promote girls’ rights and also uplift boys

International theme days have become the best means to raise awareness in the society about certain shortcomings and weaknesses and promote redress. The United Nations has many such days and they have really helped to draw special attention to areas crying out for fixing.

The International Day of the Girl Child, which was marked on Friday, October 11, addresses a key issue, which is the traditional discrimination against women worldwide. Too many girls are still denied their rights, restricting their choices and limiting their future.

The theme this year is ‘Girls’ Vision for the Future’ and it highlights the need to unlock their potential through education and leadership opportunities. Despite facing numerous challenges, girls remain hopeful about a better future.

In recent years, one of the greatest achievements in this country has been increasing the enrolment of girls in school, tertiary colleges and universities. Poverty, early marriages and gender stereotypes are some of the key challenges.

Promote children’s rights

This special day ranks high among many others, including the International Youth day, marked on August 12, the World Water Day, on March 22, and the World Environment Day, June 5, which has become the largest global platform for environmental outreach and efforts across the world to protect the planet.

The Day of the African Child, June 16, has been marked since 1991 by the African Union, honouring the students massacred in Soweto, South Africa, in 1976. Every year events are organised to promote children’s rights.

Critics of the international days say the proliferation is watering down their value. However, they help to address serious problems. As the country and the entire world strive to improve the girls’ situation, they should not leave the boys behind.