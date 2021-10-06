Probe traders’ abductions

As the security authorities try to put an end to the mystery of the recent murders, whose victims’ bodies have been found dumped in rivers in central Kenya, the region is grappling with yet another crisis: Abductions of traders and others without ransom demands.

Several months ago, the killings rocked the Kitengela area of Kajiado County. In one incident, four friends disappeared after having lunch at a local restaurant. The bodies of some of them would later be recovered in a river in Murang’a County.

Police deserve kudos for quickly investigating these incidents but, unless the culprits are brought to book, insecurity fears will persist. The central Kenya abductions of traders, other businessmen, and boda boda riders present a challenge that the security personnel must meticulously investigate.

Some 15 people have been seized in the past three months, leaving their families in agony over their whereabouts. Looking for missing relatives is fast becoming a common preoccupation. It is the duty of security personnel to protect the lives and property of the people within their jurisdictions. Frustrated about the kidnappings, the families are also accusing the police of reluctance to assist in the search for the victims.

They have gone to hospitals and even scoured mortuaries for the bodies of their kin, in vain. They thus have ended up financially, physically, and emotionally drained. The Kenya Wildlife Service has been implicated by some of the relatives, alluding to a crackdown on poaching and illicit trade in game trophies. The KWS has denied any involvement in this.