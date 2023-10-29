Probe the Country Bus Station ownership saga

The biggest shock of the year in Nairobi must be the discovery that what many may have thought was a public facility actually belongs to a private entity.

This is the Machakos Country Bus Station, situated east of the city centre.

A 23-year-old legal battle over it has ended with this dramatic revelation.

This is a vital entity for travellers to and from the city to destinations across the country. It is here that they board long-distance buses and have been doing so for years.

Unbelievable as it may sound, the High Court has confirmed that this popular terminus is owned by the little-known Park Towers Limited.

The firm took possession of the prime spot nearly 10 years ago but the information has come as a huge shock to the public transport industry.

The assumption all along has been that “Machakos Airport” either belongs to the city county or the national government. But the Ministry of Lands records presented in court emphatically indicate that it is private property.

Ironically, there is a city county office that collects a user fee of Sh150 per hour for every vehicle.

Furthermore, the private firm is owed Sh27.7 million by City Hall in a court award for contempt of court for continuing to operate it after losing an ownership battle. The compensation has now ballooned to Sh60 million and interest continues to grow.

This could spell doom for the transporters as, being private property, the owner could decide to switch to a different kind of business and deny them and petty traders access to it.

Ideally, a facility that hosts a critical service, such as public transport, should not be in private hands.

A thorough investigation into the change of ownership is needed. Indeed, the matter should be quickly and seriously addressed at the highest level in the government to ensure that the facility, if at all it belongs to the government, is recovered in the public interest.

This underscores the need to conduct a forensic audit of all public land to secure it from encroachers.