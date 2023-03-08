Probe shocking claims by Controller of Budget

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakang’o’s revelation of a huge withdrawal of funds right at the end of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration has stunned the nation.

She said this happened just five days to the August 9 general election. This is a matter that cannot be taken lightly as it smacks of impropriety.

Dr Nyakang’o told a parliamentary committee that then-President Kenyatta pressured her to approve payments amounting to Sh15 billion. Mark you, this is an independent office that should object to irregular deals.

However, the disclosures would appear to lend credence to Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s frequent claims that the new administration found “empty coffers” at the National Treasury.

Recently accusing top officials of looting billions of shillings in the last days of the Kenyatta regime, the DP threatened to name the culprits, but on the occasions that he raised the matter, he seemed to relish his apparently guarded secret.

Last weekend, Mr Gachagua vowed to name the wayward top officials he claims withdrew at least Sh24 billion from the Treasury in the final days of the Kenyatta administration.

It is inconceivable that the holder of the vital office of Budget Controller, as she claims, could have been pressured by then-National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani in a series of text messages to “please help us expedite this” and be warned that “HE [the President] might even call you if we don’t deal with this by 4 pm”. Dr Nyakang’o further admitted that, although she approved the payments, some of the projects did not even merit benefit from the fund.

The Constitution stipulates that the Controller of Budget must approve the withdrawal of cash from the government’s main accounts and has powers to block access to funds on suspicion of illegality. Dr Nyakang’o said she was “really under pressure and threats to sign it”. Did such a senior official have absolutely no way of checking whether these threats, indeed, came from the President?