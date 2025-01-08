Probe Sh21bn NHIF claims

What seems to embolden the looters of public funds is the apparent ease with which most culprits get away with the obnoxious crime. One of the cash cows over the years has been the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF).

The mere fact that it has been phased out in the ongoing reforms in the health sector should not create an opening for the culprits to go scot-free.

The National Assembly, which resumes sittings next month after a Christmas and New Year break, should prioritise its investigation into a massive Sh21 billion racket. The colossal sum is believed to have been siphoned from NHIF through fictitious payments.

It is worrying, though that the investigations into the payments of dubious claims, seem to have gone cold. These are the Incurred But Not Reported (IBNR) claims. It would appear that in NHIF audited statements for 2020/21, 2019/20 and the preceding financial years, IBNR reserves were not there.

They apparently only propped up in the financial year ending June 30, 2022. A petition filed in October 2023 has yet to be concluded. However, the NHIF has now been replaced with the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) under the Social Health Authority (SHA).

One hopes that the transition to SHIF was only meant to improve access to healthcare, which is a basic right of Kenyans, but not to cover up shady deals.

It is in the public interest that the National Assembly does all it can to get to the bottom of the IBNR claims and establish any culpability in the possible loss of billions of shillings through fictitious claims.

Ensuring transparency and accountability in public sector transactions is a must so that taxpayers get value for money in the management of government resources for the people’s benefit.