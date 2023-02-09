Probe security incident at ex-CS Matiang’i home

The recent night siege at the Nairobi home of former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i is disturbing.

Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome has categorically discounted claims that his officers were involved in the raid; so have other government agencies, including the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

This raises the question as to who could have been behind the security scare in the household and the reason for it.

The duty of the police is to protect all the people and their property. However, IG Koome should explain why, even after the alarm was raised at the former minister’s home, police officers were not dispatched to protect the family.

Hopefully, the incident is being investigated and the findings will be made public soon.

If it is true that some unknown group may have attempted to carry out a suspect operation at Dr Matiang’i’s home without the knowledge of the police and got away with it, then there is a problem.

Even after a battery of lawyers—said to be more than 200—and some associates of the former CS turned up at the home concerned about his safety and spent the night there, it is surprising that the police are yet to make an appearance at the scene.

Right to security

This incident is distressing as it exposes the grave danger that citizens may be exposed to. Every Kenyan has a right to security and it is the obligation and duty of the authorities to ensure that no mysterious gang or shadowy character breach that. If this is allowed to continue, one would not know who the next victim of the thuggery will be.

Ours is a civilised society where people suspected of wrongdoing are sought by police officers, who identify themselves and explain the reason for wanting to arrest them.

They can also be summoned by the authorities, especially the police, to show cause why legal action should not be taken against them. In this case, nothing of the sort happened.

In addition, a suspect of whatever crime is presumed innocent until proven guilty by a competent authority, which is normally a court of law.

Nobody, irrespective of their social status, is above the law. If Dr Matiang’i or anyone else is suspected of any wrongdoing, they should be subjected to due process.