Probe police atrocities and punish culprits

There is definitely something terribly wrong with our policing system. The police officers’ key mandate of maintaining law and order is not a licence to kill and maim innocent people. And anyone suspected of wrongdoing must be taken through due process and only punished if proven guilty.

Police officers undergo rigorous training to perform their duties within the law to enhance justice. This is why there is a code of conduct that determines just how far they can go to subdue a suspect. In short, the police can also use their government-issued firearms to protect themselves and others when in grave danger. But they are trained to be able to subdue and arrest suspects, and take them to court.

However, the details emerging from some recent police actions against the youthful anti-tax protesters are disconcerting. The death toll is rising as hundreds more nurse serious injuries. The brutality unleashed by the police in the streets of Nairobi and other towns with live bullets and teargas against mostly peaceful protesters is chilling. This happened during the day but, it now seems, it was worse at night.

Nairobi's Githurai neighbourhood and Ongata Rongai in Kajiado County are emerging as the epicentres of the mayhem and atrocities committed by law enforcement officers. Deaths and injuries have been reported in clashes between Githurai residents and the police. There have also been harrowing accounts of hours of terror in Rongai.

This happening after President William Ruto and other leaders have condoled with the bereaved families waters down the messages. It is sad that those words of sorrow are being negated by the continuing atrocities. How can the people trust the government when after being given assurances, the atrocities continue?

The question that arises is whether the chain of command in the National Police Service has been broken. Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome must demonstrate that he is still in control as some officers under him appear to be out of control. These incidents should be thoroughly investigated and the errant officers identified and punished. This is how to restore the people's confidence in the service.