Probe overseas study scam

The overseas studies scandal which led to protests that rocked Eldoret Town yesterday calls for a quick investigation. Some 125 students have had their dreams cut short by the apparent bungling of the programme by Uasin Gishu County officials. The bulk of the funds collected from parents for their children to study in universities in Finland and Canada have not been remitted. Some are stranded at home and those abroad abandoned.

One of the beneficiaries reportedly committed suicide in Finland in April due to frustration arising from a standoff between the county and his parents on failure to settle fee arrears for his nursing degree course at a Finnish university. He was among the scores of students discontinued over arrears.

The first batch of 51 students left the country in September 2021. A year later, the county failed to remit funds collected from parents. Governor Jonathan Bii says Sh32.7 million paid by parents for the controversial programme cannot be accounted for. The county claims to have refunded Sh68 million to the parents, many of them quite poor, and who scrounged, borrowed and denied themselves to raise the money. Many of them have denied receiving a refund, let alone part of it.

Tuesday’s protest by the angry parents brought the North Rift town to a standstill as they disputed the refund claims by the county leadership, demanding their money back.

The parents and their children have greatly suffered and deserve to be compensated. Some of the students were plucked out of local universities and have been idle, waiting to travel to Finland. And those in Finland now risk being deported.