Probe group behind FGM rise, other crimes

There is a clandestine group in central Kenya that poses a grave danger to women, especially young girls.

This is a cult that has been identified as being behind the primitive, harmful and criminal ritual of female genital mutilation (FGM), which is said to be slowly taking root in the community.

For over two years, the cultish organisation has been pushing for the restoration of some archaic Gikuyu practices that the majority of the population, who are youth, are unfamiliar with. Members are also discouraged from seeking treatment in hospitals and advised to go for traditional medicines.

A major source of concern for the local authorities is the mystery and secrecy that surround the group’s activities. There is nothing wrong with embracing traditional cultural practices, but if they have potential adverse health consequences or are masked in criminality, then they must never be condoned. This is precisely what is wrong with FGM.

The old rite of passage for young Kikuyu women has been flagged for its deadly consequences for those who are forced or lured to undergo the cut.

The UNFPA has defined FGM as the practice of partially or totally removing the external female genitalia, or causing injury to female genital organs, for non-medical reasons.

Experts warn that when girls are cut, they face the immediate risk of haemorrhage, shock, and serious injury as they get exposed to infections that could easily lead to death.

The group threatening the lives of young women in central Kenya has spread its tentacles across the region and has been linked to the outlawed Mungiki sect that some years back terrorised innocent citizens. The shadowy organisation reportedly has its roots in Kiambu, Murang’a, and Nyeri counties. It has been on the radar of the police and the local administration since top religious leaders raised the alarm over its human rights violations against women and underage girls.

Besides FGM, the group indulges in other weird practices such as “wife-beating” to supposedly discipline women. These actions demean women.