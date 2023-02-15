Probe Grade 7 pupils’ KCPE listing scandal

The education sector is in a crisis over the implementation of the new Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC). This is evident in the apparent lack of confidence by some parents in CBC and, particularly, junior secondary school (JSS).

First, the problem revolved around the domiciling of JSS, which was resolved when a decision was made to retain the Grades 7-9 learners in primary schools. Then, additional facilities, especially classrooms, were put up and teachers deployed. Some primary school teachers have since been promoted to teach in JSS and new ones recruited.

But it has emerged that some Grade Seven pupils are being unprocedurally registered to sit this year’s Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exam. That can only mean the parents have no confidence in CBC or are unsure about it and, therefore, feel the only way to secure their children’s future is to enrol them for the last KCPE exam under the 8-4-4 system.

Some 1,253,577 learners were supposed to join Grade Seven.

It is, however, encouraging to note that the Education authorities are investigating the reports that Grade Seven learners are being registered for the KCPE exam instead of joining JSS.

Some parents have reportedly even paid bribes to crooked head teachers to allow their children to join Standard Eight and sit the exam at the end of the year. This is a new setback, just when stakeholders were upbeat about the restoration of the normal school calendar after the Covid-19 disruption.

The Ministry of Education should speed up its investigation into the scandal that reportedly involves falsifying of student records, including the unique personal identification. The aim is to remove any trace of the school record and circumvent the birth certificate requirement. The enrolment for the 2023 KCPE exam started on February 1 and ends on March 30.

Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu has put schools on notice, asking them to validate the 2023 KCPE exam registration data to weed out those illegally enrolled.