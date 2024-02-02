Probe gas explosions and punish culprits

The horrific explosions in Nairobi’s Embakasi area in which three people died, scores were injured and property destroyed are yet another reminder of the need to strictly enforce safety regulations.

The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) has not wasted time in giving its side of the story. However, this is an indication of a lapse of judgment on the side of the authorities that smacks of negligence. There had been warnings before the blasts that the concerned officials ignored.

Residents woke up to the shock of the debris that had just hours earlier been a thriving neighbourhood. Many businesses had been reduced to rubble.

Besides the three people confirmed dead, nearly 300 were injured in the huge overnight inferno that razed houses. Police have explained the cause as an explosion on a truck carrying a gas cylinder, which ignited a fire that quickly spread. This has naturally raised concern as to how such a potentially dangerous commercial venture was operating in a residential area.

EPRA has clarified that the company was operating without a licence. In an attempt to exonerate itself from blame, it explained that it rejected three applications for the construction of a liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) storage and filling facility last year.

This is not good enough. The agency and others like the National Environment Management Authority and the county government cannot escape censure for sleeping on the job. Why did they not ensure that such an irregularity did not happen by following up and enforcing existing guidelines and regulations? EPRA’s job is to ensure that dealers follow safety guidelines to avoid such incidents. The residents had raised the alarm about this venture and will feel let down by the authorities who failed to take appropriate action.