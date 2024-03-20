Probe Form One slots bribery and punish culprits

The heads of some secondary schools, which are highly-sought-after for their excellent Form Four examination results, are reportedly behaving badly.

This has triggered an investigation by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) of more than 20 schools in the North Rift region over allegations of selling Form One admission slots.

Most of those fingered are national and extra-county schools with some of the principals said to be notorious for this expected to be arraigned soon.

Kenya Secondary School Heads Association chairman Willy Kuria has defended the principals, however, arguing that these must be isolated cases.

He said whenever such extra slots arise because of failure to report or whatever reason, they are given out free of charge.

It is totally unfair to deny deserving students, who have worked so hard to qualify for those places and auction them to the highest bidder.

The Form One places are reportedly being sold to parents at between Sh100,000 and Sh150,000, exploiting the desperation to get a child into a top school.

Awarded on merit

But Education Cabinet Secretary Ezekiel Machogu, citing the computerisation of the selection and placement, says the culprits can be easily identified.

Schools are given the names of those selected but if parents have been asked to pay for a replacement of an unfilled slot, CS Machogu asked to them to report to the deputy or county director of education for action.

Mr Machogu was, however, convinced that the electronic system has enhanced efficiency, transparency and accountability in the Form One selection and placement.

He is, therefore, encouraging parents to help nail the culprits. While crooked principals should be pursued, equally guilty are the parents who bribe.

They should also be arrested and, if the allegations are confirmed, charged with abetting a crime.

Education is the constitutional right of every Kenyan child and, therefore, a slot in any class should be awarded purely on merit.