Probe deaths of young people, punish culprits













The increasing number of unexplained deaths of young people across the country is alarming. In less than two weeks, we have witnessed at least six such deaths in puzzling circumstances.

First, it was the brutal death of two brothers in Embu County at the hands of police officers. Last week, four young men were killed in Kitengela, Kajiado County, in the outskirts of Nairobi, allegedly having been mistaken by the residents for cattle rustlers.

In all the cases, the police have not made an arrest or established what happened. By the look of things, the incidents could end up as cold cases, leaving the bereaved families without ever getting to know what happened to their loved ones.

This is worrying and requires quick and decisive actions. Young people are living in the shadow of death. They are exterminated under mysterious circumstances and it seems nobody cares. We believe the police and other agencies involved in the administration of justice have the capacity to unravel what’s going on.

Heinous acts

Areas that are notorious for crime and where people risk their lives are known to the authorities. Gangs that perpetrate such heinous acts are equally known. What is lacking is the resolve to rein in the criminals.

Information about the Kitengela deaths shows the youths were killed by residents. If that is so, why not conduct a thorough search within that community to unearth the culprits? Who sounded out the alarm that triggered the bloodbath?

We join the families and other like-minded individuals in demanding thorough investigations into how these young men met their untimely deaths and bring the culprits to book.