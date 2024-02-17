Probe custody escapes

The relative ease with which some suspects have managed to wriggle out of police cells or sneak out of prison should concern the security agencies. Some of the escapees are hardcore criminals who pose grave danger to society.

This is a matter that should be taken seriously, especially by the National Police Service and the Kenya Prisons Service, both of which play pivotal roles in the maintenance of law and order. Both agencies must ensure that suspects do not pose any risk to the people.

Police are on the spot following some recent incidents, in which suspects have got out of the cells without breaking doors or windows. Of course, in some instances this points to insider collusion that speaks volumes about the corruption that is rife in the security system.

The officers who were involved in a case in which a suspect sought for a murder committed in the United States escaped from Nairobi’s Muthaiga Police Station will probably be relieved that he was finally rearrested. Four officers had been arrested over this incident that has put the National Police Service in the spotlight.

Security experts have blamed laxity and corruption for the increasing cases of suspects escaping from lawful custody. There have been numerous incidents in the past one year. For example, in February last year, eight remandees escaped from a police station in Kisumu County. In September, six juveniles vanished from police custody in Kilifi County. There have been similar incidents in other parts of the country.

The increasing breach of police cells and prisons point to glaring shortcomings that can only undermine this vital security system.