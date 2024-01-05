Probe claims on return of dangerous gangs

Mention of the word ‘Mungiki’ evokes bitter memories. It is, of course, worse, especially among the victims of the atrocities committed by members of the gang that some years ago in Nairobi, Mount Kenya, and parts of the Rift Valley.

Equally horrendous, though, was the crackdown on sect members by security personnel, who often used excessive force and brutality. Hundreds of youth, including innocent people, were slain in extrajudicial killings in an overzealous response by police to the violence attributed to Mungiki.

From its illegal operations, this largely criminal outfit masquerading as a religious cult spread fear among the people and in many places thrived on extortion and violence. At the height of its notoriety, Mungiki became an evil movement that destabilised families and communities in central Kenya. One of the most horrifying incidents was the April 20, 2009 revenge attack in Nyeri in which nearly 30 people were butchered by suspected sect members.

A country that has in recent years enhanced governance and entrenched law and order and respect for human rights should not allow the return of this horrible thing. Unless they breach or are suspected of planning to break the law, Kenyans must be allowed to enjoy their constitutional right of free movement and association.

However, those suspected of wrongdoing should be arrested and subjected to due process. The arrest in Nyeri County of 300 suspected Mungiki sect members on New Year’s eve has caused some consternation. The suspects aged between 19 and 64 were released on Sh10,000 cash bail each.

This is a serious matter that should not be politicised. There is already some disturbing suspicion that some of the young people are probably being targeted over political differences and affiliation. This would be unfortunate and should never be condoned in a proven democracy such as ours.