Probe cases, enhance security to stop killings

A spate of killings in the past three weeks in Kisii and Nyamira counties has stunned the country for the horrendous cruelty against innocent people.

Some of the incidents have been quite bizarre, leaving the people dumbfounded. The savagery of the perpetrators in an otherwise progressive farming community is shocking.

One of the most disturbing incidents was the gouging out of a child’s eyes in what appears to have been a primitive ritual. Others include the slaying of a primary schoolteacher and the alleged killing of two babies by their own father. Kenyans are, rightly, shocked about these strange occurrences. But the region is also notorious for the killing of elderly women on suspicion of being witches, incidents that have been widely covered by the media, posing a grave threat to the old people.

It is laudable that human rights activists have come out to sensitise the public and reverse the proliferation of evildoing. A number of causes have been cited, like land inheritance disputes. Whatever it is, law and order must be enforced.

Suspects have been arrested and face trial for these offences that have caused needless pain in families and communities when other Kenyans were enjoying their festive season. It is, of course, the duty of the government to protect lives and property. We commend the police for acting swiftly to seize the suspects. But the people must also contribute to boosting their own security by providing valuable tips and other information to the police. After all, these criminals live amongst them.

Urgently needed is a thorough and comprehensive investigation to establish the root cause of the surge in crime.

The culprits must then be relentlessly pursued, seized and charged with the offences as a deterrent for would-be offenders.