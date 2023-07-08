Probe Azimio MPs bribery claim

The integrity of the National Assembly as the House where the people’s representatives make laws and articulate their interests must always be beyond reproach. That is why any actions that cast aspersions on the conduct of Parliament must never be taken lightly.

Quite disturbing, therefore, is the revelation by National Assembly Chief Whip Silvanus Osoro that some opposition Azimio coalition MPs were bribed to skip Parliament during the recent debate on the Finance Bill 2023.

The National Assembly is the embodiment of our democracy as lawmakers are expected to debate and vote on issues of benefit to the country and its citizens. It is hard to believe that such honourable people could have been compromised to shun a matter of vital importance.

While parliamentary parties can whip their members to support certain policies or vote on motions, the MPs are not robots. They must evaluate the issues before them and make logical decisions in the interest of their voters and other citizens. Is there any substance in the claim that the ruling Kenya Kwanza Alliance could have used dirty tricks to get the controversial Finance Bill passed?

This is a matter that Speaker Moses Wetang’ula must urgently address, as it threatens to undermine and besmirch the august House, which most Kenyans hold in high esteem. Should he, as the Head of the Legislature, not require Chief Whip Osoro to substantiate or name the opposition MPs said to have been bribed, can Kenyans continue to trust this Parliament?

Some of the MPs are said to have been compromised to feign illness in order to avoid the vote in the House. That Azimio lawmakers asked to comment on the matter declined should concern all and, especially the coalition’s leadership. Could this alleged bribery then explain why some MPs, who had vehemently opposed the Bill, eventually voted yes?