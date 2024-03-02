Probe attack on doctors during peaceful protest

The 2010 Constitution guarantees the right of any person or group to picket or hold peaceful demonstrations. All they are required to do is inform the police that they will be staging such a protest. And the brief to the police is to ensure law and order and protect the protesters as long as they remain peaceful. It is, therefore, disappointing that after the national doctors’ union did all that and its members turned up in Nairobi to demonstrate, demanding the employment of thousands of interns, police set upon them with teargas, resulting in serious injuries to some of the protesters. The new doctors have been waiting for posting for eight months.

The casualties of the Thursday mayhem include the secretary-general of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU). Dr Davji Atellah suffered serious injuries that required admission to hospital and surgery.

There is no evidence that Dr Attellah and his colleagues posed any threat to the police or the public. He had, indeed, personally presented the notice of the demonstration to the city police and it will be terrible if, indeed, it turns out that he might have been targeted.

Ours is a civilised country where people enjoy the freedoms of expression and association. The health professionals did nothing wrong by going to the streets with placards to convey their grievances to the authorities. The condemnation of the attack on the health professionals has been unanimous. The National Nurses Association of Kenya, the Kenya National Commission of Human Rights, the Central Organisation of Trade Unions and the Kenya Medical Association have denounced the police brutality against peaceful protesters.

It has also drawn the anger of the Kenya County Government Workers Union, Amnesty International and politicians, including Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.