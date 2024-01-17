Probe and stop macabre killings of young women

Several young women have in recent days suffered macabre deaths in rental accommodation on Nairobi’s outskirts. Quite worrying is the apparent involvement of some foreigners, and the dismembering of the victims’ bodies, with some parts reported missing.

These occurrences in ‘Airbnb’ establishments are quite chilling. The young women, including some students, are apparently lured with the promise of easy money and a good time they can hardly resist. But behind this charming invitation death lurks.

On Monday night, police arrested a suspect at JKIA in Nairobi, over the killing of a 20-year-old student in the Roysambu area. The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), which acted swiftly to prevent the suspect from flying out of the country, should step up investigations.

Tourism Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua has weighed in with vital advice to Kenyans to verify the status of the bed and breakfast joints for their own security and safety. These incidents are a rising menace in the short-stay accommodation sub-sector.

The owners of these businesses must comply with government directives on security even as they improve quality standards to cater for their guests. Opposition leader Raila Odinga has also expressed concern about the increasing heinous killings, saying they are becoming just too many. He has called for more regulations to ensure safety. He has called it a national emergency and a threat to homeland security. However, girls should also be cautioned that all that glitters is not gold.

A similar incident occurred in the Nairobi South ‘B’ area, where a young woman’s body was found in an Airbnb. A suspect was later arrested. In yet another incident in Lang’ata, a woman died after allegedly jumping off the balcony of an apartment.

Police should speed up the investigation into this case as well, as measures are taken to ensure the security of all city residents and guests in their homes and in rented accommodation.