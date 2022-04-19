Probe ‘abduction’ claims

The trauma of the families that have not seen their kin many years since they had a brush with the law over terrorism allegations is unbearable. This is the tale of Kenyans who went missing after being allegedly abducted by the country’s security personnel.

Members of one family have not seen their relative for eight years. The man went missing after police raided a Mombasa mosque that they accused of radicalising youth with Jihadist teachings.

Another has asked the courts to find their relative. In a case of desperation, they demanded that the man, whom police say escaped while being ferried to a police station, be produced dead or alive to bring closure to their long suffering.

Another suspect was arrested in 2017 outside the offices of a human rights organisation, also in Mombasa. He was never charged with an offence. His family now want the government to explain the disappearance.

Also missing, among others, is a man, convicted 11 years ago after he pleaded guilty to terrorism charges. But after walking out of Kamiti Maximum Security Prison, Nairobi, a free man last October, he was allegedly abducted, never to be seen again.

Some 21 national and international civil society organisations have filed a report that they hope will be considered at the ongoing United Nations Committee Against Torture’s 73rd periodic review session in Geneva. They want the Anti-Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) investigated and its officers prosecuted over extrajudicial killings or being complicit in disappearances.