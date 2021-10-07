Prisons on right track

Nearly seven months into the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, it is encouraging to hear that nearly half of all prisoners have got the jab. This is certainly not the best result but it gives an indication of the steady progress being made in the fight against the deadly virus.

Prisons were seen as the places most likely to be easily overwhelmed by the pandemic that has, in nearly two years, ravaged the whole world. The Kenya Prison Service should be commended for protecting inmates from the coronavirus. This the authorities have done by not just enforcing the health protocols but also suspending visits to the facilities. The convicts are being denied contact with their families, other relatives and friends for their own safety.

Commissioner-General of Prisons Wycliffe Ogallo says the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) has helped to tackle the virus by improving sanitation and providing medical facilities and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Kamiti Maximum Prison, Nairobi, has attained a vaccination rate of 80 per cent, which is laudable. The first phase of the programme rolled out by the Ministry of Health and the Prisons authorities targets inmates and staff.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the work that has been done has prepared the ground for the resumption of family visits to the correctional centres. This is a right inmates, like other Kenyans, are entitled to. The visits were suspended in March last year, when Covid-19 broke out.