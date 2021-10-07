Prisons on right track

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Prisons were seen as the places most likely to be easily overwhelmed by the pandemic.
  • Kamiti Maximum Prison, Nairobi, has attained a vaccination rate of 80 per cent, which is laudable.


Nearly seven months into the Covid-19 vaccination campaign, it is encouraging to hear that nearly half of all prisoners have got the jab. This is certainly not the best result but it gives an indication of the steady progress being made in the fight against the deadly virus.

