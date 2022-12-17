Prioritise economic gains

After the tough contest that was the August 9 General Election, it is now time to confront the reality on the ground with some tough decisions. While on the campaign trail, President William Ruto’s Kenya Kwanza Alliance promised some drastic changes that it is now finding difficult to implement.

But as the old saying goes, only fools and the dead do not change their minds. One of the key changes is the quick reversal within a month or so of the decision to shut down the Inland Container Depot operations in Naivasha and shift the services back to Mombasa Port.

In a realistic about-turn, the Ruto government has reversed its own policy on the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) and the Naivasha Inland Depot, declaring that it will continue with these two multi-billion-shilling projects. And Transport Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has confirmed a plan to revamp the inland container depot that President Ruto had dismissed during the election campaigns as a selfish venture against the interests of the coastal region.

On the SGR, the new administration now wants additional loans from China to extend the railway line to Malaba on the Kenya-Uganda border. This is an endorsement of one of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s legacy projects.

Of course, the ICD is potentially crucial in the handling of goods to various destinations in the country and the East African region. The message from this new twist is the need to slow down on political rhetoric and face reality.

There is a need for pragmatic economic decisions that will usher in gains to every part of the country. Programmes should be based on the assessment of their viability and not merely the location or other factors.