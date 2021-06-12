Prioritise Covid-19 jabs

Just when there was growing optimism that the Covid-19 pandemic was being brought under control, the latest news on the health scourge is disconcerting. One is the upsurge in infections in the western Kenya region, especially Kisumu and neighbouring lakeside counties.

Reports from the region indicate that the health facilities are almost overwhelmed by the rapidly increasing infections. However, Kisumu Governor Peter Anyang’ Nyong’o and his team deserve kudos for their renewed campaign.

The Ministry of Health has chipped in with a donation of 6,000 testing kits to the county.

It is a pity, though, that people who have overcome their initial reluctance to get tested are being turned away for lack of kits.

Also grappling with the health scourge is Mombasa. The coastal county has had to suspend its vaccination campaign after running out of doses of the life-saving jabs. Vaccination is the most effective way to ease the disease burden.

New variants

Another challenge is largely porous borders that are likely to fuel the spread of the new variants. Though Uganda has enforced its new stringent measures, including a public transport ban to deal with its latest upsurge, the daily interactions between the citizens of the two countries could spell doom for both.

Ever since India, a major manufacturer, stopped exports of AstraZenaca vaccines to deal with its own Covid-19 challenge, Kenya and other developing countries have suffered. A pledge by the G7 nations to donate millions of doses to the low and middle-income countries is thus encouraging.