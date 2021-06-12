Prioritise Covid-19 jabs

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • Ever since India stopped exports of AstraZenaca vaccines, Kenya and other developing countries have suffered.
  • A pledge by the G7 nations to donate millions of doses to the low and middle-income countries is thus encouraging.

Just when there was growing optimism that the Covid-19 pandemic was being brought under control, the latest news on the health scourge is disconcerting. One is the upsurge in infections in the western Kenya region, especially Kisumu and neighbouring lakeside counties.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.