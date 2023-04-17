Prevent road crashes

The Saturday night road crash in Wundanyi that killed 10 people and left 24 others with serious injuries is the latest reminder to hasten reforms to reduce road crashes. National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) data show a worrying rise in road crashes each year.

Recent statistics from the agency show that an average of 12 Kenyans lost their lives daily on the roads across the country last year. And while there were 3,947 road fatalities between January and November 2021, the number shot up to 4,103 during the same period last year.

The worrying statistics call for concerted efforts from all stakeholders including the transport sector regulator, roads agencies, motorists and passengers to reduce road carnage. One of the most effective interventions that the government should prioritise is the redesign of poorly designed roads across the country. Many fatal crashes, including the one at the Josa blackspot on the Wundanyi-Mwatate highway in Taita Taveta, can be avoided if such roads are designed properly.

A salient case in point is the redesign of the Nakuru-Eldoret highway at the notorious Salgaa blackspot that had claimed thousands of lives over the decades. The change in design, which included creating a barrier wall, dramatically reduced crashes at the meandering stretch of the busy highway.

Many of the crashes are also being caused by carelessness by drivers. The government should accelerate reforms to weed out rogue driving schools and driving instructors from the sector. Further, motorists should exercise caution, especially when driving at night and in the rain.