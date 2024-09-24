Prevent exam cheating

As the results in national examinations largely determine the future of the candidates, it is important they are fairly administered devoid of any cheating. This is a problem that some years back eroded the authenticity of the exams, posing a serious challenge for the education sector.

Though not entirely wiped out despite commendable efforts by former Education ministers, any lingering doubts should be eliminated. Exam cheating reared its ugly head again in 2022, when the tests were rocked by claims of malpractices that led to the suspension of some officials to allow for investigations.

Now, with just about a month to the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam, principals have made proposals on how to curb cheating in this year’s tests. The measures include limiting the use of mobile phones and shuffling invigilators.

The Kenya Secondary School Heads Association (Kessha) wants security enhanced and monitoring increased. This is also important for them as performance in the exams determines their own promotions.

The principals have asked not just for the confiscation of phones, but also technical measures such as the jamming by the government of mobile signals to prevent illicit communication during the exams.

Rotating invigilators, the association believes, will reduce familiarity and possible collusion to facilitate cheating. It has also asked for the installation of CCTV cameras to monitor exam halls. Other technological interventions include detectors to prevent mobile phones candidates use to cheat. During the 2022 exam, some students used social media platforms WhatsApp, Telegram and Facebook to aid the malpractice.