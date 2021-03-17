Presidential directive is not a mere suggestion

In his address to the nation last week, President Uhuru Kenyatta banned political rallies for 30 days to stop the new wave of coronavirus infection that has turned out to be more lethal than the previous ones.

Covid-19 prevalence rates have soared in the past few weeks to worrying levels. Hospitals have issued out an alert that their ICU beds are full, forcing some to send away seriously ill patients. In short, danger is looming large.

However, politicians seem not to understand this. They disobey presidential directives without any qualms. Although the politicians have stopped convening public rallies, they are busy conducting undercover meetings.

In their latest designs, they have resorted to visiting churches under the guise of worship but use such gatherings to do politics. Others have resolved to conduct door-to-door campaigns.

Further, they continue to attend funerals, where they play politics. Whichever the case, politicians pull crowds wherever they go, even though they mask their activities.

At the centre of these political activities are two issues — campaigns for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) and succession of President Kenyatta, whose term ends next year.

BBI politics

Proponents of BBI have been planning for a national referendum by mid-year. Which is the reason they had hurried the vote for the BBI Bill in the county assemblies.

Given the strong opposition that has emerged, they need to do a lot of mobilising to get the numbers; hence, they cannot afford a break in the campaigns.

The same obtains for the opposing camp that revolves around Deputy President William Ruto, who has taken to full-blown campaigns to popularise the so-called “Hustler Nation empowerment” campaign as he derides BBI.

The point is that presidential directives are not being implemented. This undermines the presidency and the rule of law. Politicians are setting a bad precedent and must be reined in.

It is unfortunate that the presidential directive is contemptuously being referred to as “suggestions”.