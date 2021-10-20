President must ruthlessly fight against corruption

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • One cannot talk about patriotism and heroism while turning a blind eye to external threats to our sovereignty.
  • There is a need to strictly monitor the implementation and prevent losses.

The lifting of the dusk-to-dawn Covid-19 pandemic-instigated curfew is the biggest highlight from yesterday’s Mashujaa Day celebrations. In the more than one and a half years of the movement restrictions, Kenyans have suffered a lot with the economy taking a beating. However, it was in their own interest and safety, as it was deemed the most effective way to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.