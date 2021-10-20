President must ruthlessly fight against corruption

The lifting of the dusk-to-dawn Covid-19 pandemic-instigated curfew is the biggest highlight from yesterday’s Mashujaa Day celebrations. In the more than one and a half years of the movement restrictions, Kenyans have suffered a lot with the economy taking a beating. However, it was in their own interest and safety, as it was deemed the most effective way to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

But as President Uhuru Kenyatta acknowledged yesterday, this does not in any way mean that the Covid-19 threat is no longer there. The number of infections is declining but we are not out of the woods yet. The people must not let their guard down as the health scourge is still very much with us.

As the vaccination campaign to speed up the building of herd immunity continues, everybody must take personal responsibility for their own lives. It is, therefore, encouraging that, after a slow start, the drive has picked up and some five million people are already vaccinated against the disease. However, the people must continue to strictly observe all the health protocols — including properly wearing a face mask in public spaces, social distancing and washing or sanitising hands.

Expansion of ICU capacity from 180 to 651 beds across the country is laudable. Manufacture of vaccines, expected to begin by April, will boost the fight against the pandemic, which has been wreaking havoc in the country and across the world.

It’s encouraging to note that despite the pandemic, the economy grew by 0.3 per cent in 2020 and the projection for the end of this year is at six per cent.

This national heroes’ day recognises the achievements of exceptional Kenyans. It is a national holiday in honour of the brave men and women who led the fight for freedom from colonial rule. They continue to be feted for their sacrifice and selflessness. Another group of heroes fought the one-party dictatorship from the 1980s, enhancing democracy. Yet another has used their talents in sports and other spheres of life.

There is so much to celebrate because Kenyans have done so well in various fields. Unfortunately, we have sometimes celebrated tyrants and thieves, the lords of corruption that divert public resources into the pockets of a few crooked people.

Economic stimulus package

Also, one cannot talk about patriotism and heroism while turning a blind eye to external threats to our sovereignty. Not long ago, the ICJ unfairly ruled on the Kenya-Somalia maritime border dispute. President Kenyatta’s call to protect our territorial sovereignty should, therefore, be supported by all.

This year’s Mashujaa Day comes with goodies for Kenyans to help turn around their lives, which have been wrecked by the pandemic. The President has unveiled an economic stimulus package that should make a difference in the lives of some of those most adversely affected by the pandemic.

The stimulus package includes Sh1 billion fertiliser subsidy. For the sugar sub-sector, Sh1.5 billion has been allocated for factory maintenance and payment of farmers’ arrears and Sh1 billion for coffee. Tea prices have been increased by 42 per cent and milk prices from Sh27 a litre to Sh40 per litre.

There are other interventions that are yielding fruit. They include a credit reference bureau (CRB) reprieve. Borrowers with loans below Sh5 million from October 2020 to date will not have that listing incorporated in their credit report ending September 2022.

In the parastatals, Kenya Meat Commission is now out of debt since the government took it over and gave it to the military to run. Livestock farmers are now paid within 72 hours of delivery at Sh185 per kilo. In energy, which has been bedevilled by challenges due to mismanagement and corruption, a presidential task force report should lead to a 30 per cent reduction in the cost of electricity.

This comprehensive stimulus package should go a long way in easing the economic difficulties that have wrecked businesses, leading to heavy job losses.