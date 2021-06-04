Prepare well for Tokyo

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) was this week briefly left frantically searching for other options for Team Kenya’s Tokyo Olympics pre-Games training camp after Kurume City, Japan, indicated they would not host the Kenyans over Covid-19 fears.

But following consultations between the two governments, Kurume City will after all host Team Kenya for 12 days ahead of the Games that will be held from July 23 to August 8.

The first group, mainly boxing, national women’s volleyball team, taekwondo and men and women’s rugby sevens teams were due to leave the country on July 7 for Kurume City.

But the difficult situation NOCK found itself in trying to secure an apt alternative for the team to train revealed the wanting state of our sports facilities. Apart from Nairobi, no other place has appropriate facilities for proper and quality training.

Mombasa, which has the same weather conditions as Tokyo at this time of the year, doesn’t have standard facilities for athletics training. In fact, the only indoor facilities in Mombasa are privately owned and situated in hotels. It is a shame that Mombasa, which hosted the 2007 World Cross Country Championships, never cashed in on the opportunity to put in place a world-class stadium.

Coastal cities around the world have easily won bids to host major sporting championships owing to their low-altitude setting, which is ideal for competition. It is sad that nothing is happening at the Mombasa County Stadium, which was targeted for expansion. Worse still, the expansion plan includes a six-lane running track, which would make it impossible to host major athletics championships that require eight lanes.

Memories of the 2016 Rio Olympics pre-Games training camp in Eldoret where athletes complained of poor accommodation and training facilities are still fresh in our minds.

The Games will be held under strict Covid-19 protocols and Team Kenya must get conversant with the regulations as early as possible.