Prepare for Club Games

Today marks 73 days to the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

It is projected that Kenya could take 200 athletes to the Club Games, with six team sports already qualified. They include Kenya Sevens rugby men, men and women’s basketball 3x3, women’s hockey, women’s beach volleyball and women’s wheelchair basketball.

Some sports federations are still going through their qualifying processes, among them Athletics Kenya, which will conduct its trials on Friday and Saturday this week. Athletics has always provided the bulk of Team Kenya to the Club Games, besides earning the country virtually all the medals. From the 17 medals – four gold, seven silver and six bronze – the country collected from the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in Australia, only one bronze came from boxing, the rest were in athletics. The country was represented by 136 sportsmen and women.

Boxing, badminton, cycling, lawn bowls, squash, triathlon and wrestling are yet to pick their representatives and so are the para-sports.

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) had called for residential training two weeks ago but this was shelved to allow the ame’s Steering Committee pass the Team Kenya budget. We call on the government to hasten the process to allow for early training, noting that the performance at the 2018 Games dipped compared to the 2014 Glasgow Games where the country collected 10 gold, 10 silver and five bronze medals.

Quality preparations and good selection of the teams are what will draw good performances and medals, so NOC-K, the government and federations must observe fairness and conduct early preparations.