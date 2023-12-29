Prepare for busy 2024 sports calendar

The country's beloved senior football team, Harambee Stars, will continue with their quest to qualify for the 2026 Fifa World Cup. The 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers will also begin next year and Stars, after missing out on the 2023 qualifiers due to a Fifa ban, will very much be in the mix this time round

No doubt, preparations to host the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations jointly with Uganda and Tanzania will pick up steam even as we co-host with the same brotherly neighbours the less illustrious but nevertheless important 2024 Africa Nations Championship (Chan).

Already, Kenya’s grandest sports facility, the Moi International Sports Centre, has been closed down for extensive renovations ahead of the 2027 continental football showpiece.

Kenyan teams will also be engaged in the various Council for East and Central Africa (Cecafa) tournaments giving our talented boys and girls the much needed exposure.

However, there is an elephant in the room that urgently needs to be tackled – the Football Kenya Federation elections.

The polls are constitutionally scheduled for early next year. A new office is expected to be ushered in as the two-term tenure of federation president Nick Mwendwa comes to an end.

But there are no indications that preparations for the national polls are underway despite Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba informing the Senate in September that he expects the exercise to take place in February next year.

Some FKF national executive committee members have protested the delay in organizing the elections while several aspirants have begun campaigning.

We call on all the concerned parties, including the FKF, Ministry of Sports and Sports Registrar to ensure a fair and transparent process to pick new football administrators is held.