Prepare for a busy 2024

The country has had its fair share of success and disappointment in the world's sporting arena in the year that is coming to a close, which paves the way for a busy 2024 season.

Some of the main highlights next year are the Olympic Games scheduled for July 26 to August 11 in Paris, France, and the Africa Games programmed from March 8 to March 23 in Accra, Ghana.

Sportsmen and women from across the divide, many of them consummate professionals, should obviously take good care of themselves during this festive season. Sports federations also need to come in strongly to give direction and counsel.

Already, some team events have qualified for the Paris Summer Games. These include the Kenya Sevens rugby team and the national women’s volleyball team, Malkia Strikers.

The country expects to qualify for the women’s 3x3 Basketball and Kenya Lionesses rugby ahead of the Olympics alongside a number of athletes in individual sports like boxing, taekwondo and swimming.

Alexandra Ndolo looks destined to represent Kenya at the Olympics for the first time in fencing by virtue of being the Africa champion and her high ranking.

Athletics will have the largest contingent in Team Kenya for the Paris Olympics with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) hoping to have a representation of 100 athletes at the games surpassing 80, who made it to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kenya hopes to take more athletes to the Accra Africa Games, also surpassing the number of 259 athletes that participated in 21 sports at the 2019 Rabat, Morocco Games.

The Africa Games will be crucial for qualification for some sports to the Paris Olympics.