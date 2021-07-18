Preparations bear fruit

Editorial logo Nation.Africa

By  Editorial

What you need to know:

  • It is the second time in as many years that the Kenya Lionesses are qualifying for the continental championship, having first done so in 2019.
  • Five months ago the men’s team, Kenya Morans, qualified for the continental championship for the first time in 28 years.

Recent performances by Kenyan basketball teams show that the country has the potential to qualify for global competitions. On Saturday, the women’s basketball team qualified for Africa’s premier basketball tournament, Fiba AfroBasket Championship, which will be held in Cameroon in September. The Kenya Lionesses beat Egypt 99-83 in the final of the Zone Five qualifier tournament on Saturday in Kigali to qualify for the continental finals.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.