Preparations bear fruit

Recent performances by Kenyan basketball teams show that the country has the potential to qualify for global competitions. On Saturday, the women’s basketball team qualified for Africa’s premier basketball tournament, Fiba AfroBasket Championship, which will be held in Cameroon in September. The Kenya Lionesses beat Egypt 99-83 in the final of the Zone Five qualifier tournament on Saturday in Kigali to qualify for the continental finals.

It is the second time in as many years that the Kenya Lionesses are qualifying for the continental championship, having first done so in 2019. Coming five months after the men’s team, Kenya Morans, qualified for the continental championship for the first time in 28 years, it points to the fact that, with a proper talent development programme, Kenya can qualify for even bigger tournaments.

Sadly, Kenya only has one modern indoor basketball gymnasium, something which has hindered talent development.

Big basketball potential

The women’s tournament will be held in Yaounde in September while men will compete in Kigali next month.

Kenya Lionesses players Victoria Reynolds Felmas Koranga were crowned Most Valuable Player and Best Forward respectively. Other than qualifying for the continental championship, the women’s team is also on course to securing historic qualification for the 2022 Fiba Women’s World Cup.

These performances not only highlight Kenya’s stature as a sporting giant in Africa but also point to the big potential in basketball locally. The Kenyan teams will play stronger opponents in Fiba AfroBasket Championships, and that calls for good preparations.