Politicians the weakest link in war on Covid-19

The directives issued by the government to contain the new wave of coronavirus infections should be implemented to the letter. The country stares at a catastrophe unless drastic steps are taken to contain the spread of the virus.

The directives are not new. What the government is doing is to reactivate existing regulations, which have largely been flouted because of laxity in executing them.

Specifically, the government has outlawed public gatherings and particularly political rallies, which have emerged as the super-spreaders of the virus. It has also restated the limitation on the numbers of those attending funerals and worship services. Curfew remains at 10pm to 4am across the country, which is a reprieve for the western region, which had been put on a tight leash.

The critical issue is enforcing the rule on political gatherings. Politicians have stood out as the major violators of the Covid-19 rules by consistently holding rallies across the country that attract large crowds.

Political gatherings

In late May and early June, President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga held a series of meetings in Nyanza region and soon thereafter infections soared there.

In June and July, Kiambu was the hotbed of politics due to by-elections in Kiambaa and Muguga. Politicians organised huge rallies as they campaigned for their candidates. Statistics now show that Covid-19 infections have risen in Kiambu County.

The biggest concern is that politicians never obey the rules. They are single-mindedly focused on campaigns and do not care about the impact of their activities on the ordinary citizens.