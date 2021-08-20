Politicians setting a bad example in Covid-19 war

President Uhuru Kenyatta issued fresh directives on Covid-19 containment this week and outlawed political rallies and public gatherings. It is now clear to everybody that the country is headed for a crisis as infections surge. The imperative is, therefore, strict observance of the rules.

However, we are concerned that politicians have failed to adhere to the regulations. Just a day after the presidential pronouncement, Orange Democratic Party convened a big meeting in Homa Bay that was attended by hundreds of people.

Party leader Raila Odinga, who was with President Kenyatta when the rules were being pronounced in Mombasa, had the audacity to explain that they could not stop the meeting because they had prepared everything and cancelling it would have been too costly. We take note that the party has since put on hold other planned meetings.

Rallies and political gatherings

Deputy President William Ruto, who has broken ranks with the President, has continued to host large groups at his official residence in Karen as he drums up support for his presidential bid.

The issue is that politicians are not sincere. They are obsessed with political campaigns at the expense of everything else. Rallies and political gatherings have become a major cause of widespread coronavirus infections.

Latest statistics indicate some counties are reporting positivity rates above 20 per cent. Medical facilities are stretched to the limit. It is now extremely difficult to get hospital beds for coronavirus patients and the number of deaths is also rising.