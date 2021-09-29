Political will, not laws, can end corruption

Fighting corruption remains an endemic challenge given the impact it has on the national economy and general welfare of the citizens. At every twist and turn, new strategies are articulated to deal decisively with the vice. The government has consistently fulminated and issued edicts to curb it. However, little has been achieved.

In recent years, the government has crafted several strategies and formulated a series of laws to curtail the menace, but with little success. The Constitution lays out the foundation for fighting graft, including provisions of Article 10 on national values and principles of governance and Chapter Six on leadership and integrity. Various laws, among them the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act and the Bribery Act, provide the anchors for eliminating corruption.

At the institutional level, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission, Directorate of Criminal Investigation and the Directorate of Public Prosecution have mandates to deal with corruption. Notwithstanding these, corruption thrives.

The citizens have expressed their deep frustration with the state of affairs and the pervading view is that corruption has been institutionalised. It’s particularly exasperating when one considers the delays in apprehending, prosecuting and convicting corruption suspects. That explains various attempts by individuals and organised groups to find alternatives to deal with the menace.

Nominated MP Farhiya Ali has proposed an amendment to the Anti-Corruption and Economic Crimes Act to allow for plea bargaining; graft suspects who admit to their crimes and agree to surrender proceeds of the vice could be set free. Clearly, the spirit is noble but it is no panacea to the iniquity.