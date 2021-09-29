Political will, not laws, can end corruption

By  Editorial

Fighting corruption remains an endemic challenge given the impact it has on the national economy and general welfare of the citizens. At every twist and turn, new strategies are articulated to deal decisively with the vice. The government has consistently fulminated and issued edicts to curb it. However, little has been achieved.

