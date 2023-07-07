Political leaders must not derail national stability

The ugly scenes witnessed during yesterday’s countrywide anti-government demonstrations once again brought out the glaring lack of commitment by the political class to amicably resolving national differences.

Police also resorted to strong-arm tactics to quell the protests held to mark the Saba Saba struggle of the 1990s that culminated in the greater freedoms Kenyans enjoy today. This desecrated the spirit of justice and eroded the gains made in the struggle for human rights and greater freedoms.

This is a delicate matter. While the Constitution guarantees the freedom to picket or stage anti-government protests, there were arbitrary arrests of some peaceful demonstrators.

Excessive force was also used, with police lobbing teargas, firing live ammunition and spraying live bullets at vehicles carrying opposition politicians.

Once police are informed of a planned protest, they are expected to offer protection to those involved and even passers-by. Instead, they often arrest the demonstrators. In Mombasa, for instance, the police appeared to lead the protesters, only to turn against them and hurl teargas at them.

Security agencies have a clear mandate to protect lives and property against hooligans, who are wont to take advantage of such protests to cause mayhem. But the same officers must also protect protesters as they exercise their constitutional right.

And, of course, the organisers also have an obligation to ensure that their supporters do not engage in violence or violate laws.

Azimio leader Raila Odinga has launched an initiative to collect 10 million signatures by next month to constitutionally eject President William Ruto and his administration for allegedly failing to deliver on their mandate after nearly a year at the helm.

The Constitution provides that a member of the National Assembly can move a motion to impeach the President. However, this is an extreme option that must be approached with caution.