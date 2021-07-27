Political aspirants in civil service must quit

It’s a year to the next general election but campaigns have begun in earnest at every level. Every Kenyan has a right to vie for any elective seat as long as they meet the constitutional threshold. But there are laws and regulations that guide the election process. The unfortunate this is that many contenders contravene those laws are never penalised for it.

One cadre targeted by the laws are public servants. By law, they are prohibited from engaging in campaigns for elective positions while in office. Any public officer keen on pursuing elective politics is required to resign at least six months before the elections.

The reason for that is to avoid conflict of interest and, in particular, use of public office to pursue political interests. Conversely, any public servant who engages in premature campaigns and continues to stay in office violates the law.

This week, the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) pronounced itself on the matter. The EACC has decreed that any serving officer found engaging in election campaigns would be sanctioned. They will not be given a clearance certificate to contest because they will have flouted the law. This is laudable and should be implemented by all vetting agencies.

Public servants are expected to shun politics. They should be non-partisan and devote their energies to serving the government of the day and treating all the citizens equally irrespective of their ethnic, political and economic background. However, this is not tenable when an aspirant stays on in office.

Politics is divisive. It is biased as it is organised along party, regional and ethnic lines. Campaigns tend to be chaotic and disruptive. Those public servants who enter the political arena are likely to soil their hands, which is the reason they are prohibited from getting into the game when still in office.