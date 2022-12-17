Police must enforce the law without using terror

The surest way to undermine national security is to have organisations that should be working together going for each other’s jugular. The mandate of the National Police Service (NPS) is to maintain law and order.

However, the NPS is not infallible and should benefit from others monitoring and evaluating its performance. This is the role that has since its inception 10 years ago been played quite well by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

The IPOA Act came into being in 2011 to enable police to be held accountable in the execution of their duties. But new Inspector-General of Police Japhet Koome, apparently angered by criticism of police officers who err in the line of duty, has dismissed what he described as “busybodies” in IPOA. This is rather unfortunate.

True, the police need to use their firearms effectively to protect themselves against criminals, guard civilians and their property. This is clearly underlined in the police code of conduct and the law.

IG Koome is also right that some officers have been regrettably killed in the line of duty. But this cannot be a justification for the use of unwarranted force against suspects. It is not true that IPOA and others have remained silent when police are injured or killed while at work.

It is a pity that IG Koome and Interior Cabinet Secretary Kithure Kindiki have made statements that could amount to incitement of police to misuse their firearms. Officers erring in the line of duty must be arrested and such cases investigated, and, if found guilty, they must face the law.

Indeed, it is possible to enforce law and order without terrorising civilians.

Ours is a civilised society where the police and other security agencies must always act in accordance with the law.