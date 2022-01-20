Police must be fair in handling political rows

  • The freedoms of movement and association are enshrined in the Constitution and must be enjoyed by all.
  • There have been several incidents in which unruly youths disrupted the Deputy President's public rallies.

Police Spokesperson Bruno Shioso’s rather arrogant response to complaints of alleged harassment by Deputy President William Ruto’s allies is uncalled for and unjustified. As a senior official, he must not be partisan in the discharge of his duties. Indeed, the DP’s team deserves praise for following the procedure to lodge the claim.

