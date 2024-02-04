Police FC gate charges despicable

On Saturday, Kenya Police Football Club controversially increased ticket prices for their Football Kenya Federation Premier League match against Gor Mahia seven-fold.

While normal turnstile prices at the Kenya Police Sacco Stadium are Sh200 for the terraces and Sh500 for the VIP seats, the law enforcers spiked Saturday’s prices to Sh1,500 for the terraces, Sh2,000 for the VIP section, and a further Sh3,000 for VVIP tickets.

While this decision goes against the spirit of sportsmanship and fairness, it’s also a slap in the face of efforts to get fans back into stadiums to offer support to our long-suffering club football.

Although there are no water-tight regulations concerning entry fees, giving the home team the leeway to wantonly increase entry fees to unprecedented levels is despicable and an insult to fans.

Not even matches that have drawn some of the highest spectator numbers featuring Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards and, of late, Shabana FC and Murang’a Seal have levied such ridiculous charges in the guise of crowd control measures.

If Kenya Police FC were barred from hosting their match against Gor Mahia at the Nyayo National Stadium or Ulinzi Sports Complex owing to cases of hooliganism involving Gor, other solutions should have been sought rather than punish fans with ridiculous ticket prices.

That Police won Saturday’s fixture 3-1, the result runs the risk of being attributed to turnstile intimidation of faithful Gor fans who were denied the chance to play the role of 12th man given their vocal support for the club.

This season has witnessed the gradual return of fans to football matches with minimal cases of hooliganism recorded, a good sign with the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations beckoning.