Police chief’s resignation calls for urgent reforms

In yet another consequence of the raging national crisis, the Inspector-General of Police has just resigned. Mr Japhet Koome’s exit comes hot on the heels of President William Ruto’s sacking of nearly his entire Cabinet.

The police chief has been severely criticised over the handling of the anti-government Gen Z protests. Police have been accused of using brute force against peaceful demonstrators, resulting in nearly 40 deaths, serious injuries to youthful protesters and damage to property.

While the officers’ mandate is to maintain law and order, the violation of the constitutional right of citizens to stage peaceful protests cannot be condoned.

Human rights groups have denounced excessive use of force, including the firing of live bullets at unarmed, peaceful protesters, whose only sin is opposing tax increases. The past two weeks have been chaotic, with some demonstrators reportedly shot dead by snipers after they briefly stormed Parliament.

Interestingly, the announcement of Mr Koome’s resignation was made by President Ruto, with no mention of the National Police Service Commission. This is the agency in charge of recruitment, promotions and transfers in the National Police Service (NPS).

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (Ipoa), which plays a pivotal role in instilling discipline in the NPS, has also not been fully involved.

The envisaged reforms to transform the police from the old force into a new effective and friendly service have been rather slow. The officers have been accused of being behind the recent abductions of the activists in the Gen Z.

It is not enough to just change personalities at the helm, which will be nothing but musical chairs, with the brutal machine remaining intact.