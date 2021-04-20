Police barricades show our laxity over Covid-19

The police have been on the receiving end this week for erecting barricades on key roads in Nairobi and detaining Covid-19 curfew flouters. The gridlocks caused by the roadblocks have been painful to motorists, especially on Thika Road, which serves the highly populated northeasterly neighbourhoods of the capital city.

But while the police have, in some instances, been high-handed in the execution of this mandate, it is important that we point out that it is the ill-advised indiscipline of a section of Kenyans that has brought out the barricades. Were there no blatant abuses of civil liberties by this section of the population, the police would, indeed, have had no need to be on the roads at night.

The truth of the matter is that the country is fighting an invisible monster in the form of the Covid-19 pandemic. The movement restrictions, curfews and other related security operations are a necessary pain that the nation has to bear now for it to emerge on the other end of the pandemic sooner and healthier. They are not vindictive or retributive, and neither are they illegal.

In the two weeks that the restrictions have been in place, the nation has witnessed a gradual flattening of the positivity curve of the deadly coronavirus. From highs of more than 20 per cent barely three weeks ago, the Ministry of Health on Monday reported that the positivity rate had dropped to 9.6 per cent.

Encouraging signs

These are really encouraging signs that the restrictions announced by President Uhuru Kenyatta two weeks ago, excruciating as they have been, are bearing fruit and the country could soon start the long walk back to guarded normality.

Kenya, by all means, is not out of the woods yet as far as the virus is concerned. While the country plans to vaccinate 25 million people by June this year, by yesterday, it had only received 1.1 million doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine through the Covax facility.

The country desperately needs more consignments of the vaccine but it will not be getting them any time soon because India, the source nation, has stopped all exports as the virus tears through its population.

There were indications yesterday that Nairobi could revise its vaccination plans and import a combination of Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen variants, but that would take time and the decisions we, as Kenyans, make between now and the arrival of the new vaccine consignments are crucial in the fight against the virus.

The Nation is aware that there have been wilful violations of these guidelines in many parts of the country. Businesses still remain open way past curfew hours; families and friends still hold illegal gatherings in the false cover of their homes, risking super-spreader situations; passenger service vehicles still ferry people into and out of the Red Zone; while hundreds, perhaps thousands, of motorists play hide-and-seek with law enforcement officers every evening in total disregard of the law.

High-handedness

Yet, as Nairobi Regional Commissioner James Kianda warned this week, every life matters and we must all take part in breaking the chain of transmission of the virus.

The police, it is important to point out, have a duty to protect the lives of all Kenyans. When they leave their stations to camp on these roads, they are performing the constitutional calling of service to the nation, and they must do so in a humane, orderly and civilised manner.

The instances of high-handedness witnessed around the city in recent days are, therefore, regrettable and rather unfortunate and would have been avoided had the police followed procedure and detained the lawbreakers while at the same time facilitating the passage of those who had valid reasons to be on the road past the curfew cut-off time.