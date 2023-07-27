Plug water firm’s losses

Auditor-General Nancy Gathungu has lifted the lid on some of the endemic rot in the Nairobi City County government.

This is the revelation that Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company lost a whopping Sh10 billion last year alone. This was due to faulty water meters, unreconciled financial statements and suspect staff allowances.

A review by the Water Services Regulatory Board (Wasreb) of the company’s billings for water, sewer and meter rent to customers, shows that its expected revenue was Sh9.1 billion and not the Sh8.9 billion reflected in the financial statements. This resulted in an uncollected revenue of Sh200,093,382.

This annual ritual by the Auditor-General that exposes horrendous shortcomings and outright theft in the public sector also found that, although the utility generated Sh5.63 billion, it declared an operating income of Sh4.79 billion, an undeclared income of Sh849 million.

The firm also failed to declare Sh200 million collected from customers as water and sewerage charges. And it understated the amount of water produced, resulting in a Sh834 million loss in projected revenue.

Other disclosures include a 50 per cent loss of projected water sales, way above the 25 per cent of the non-revenue water threshold allowed by Wasreb.

Also flagged was a huge wage bill of Sh6 billion, which is 57 per cent of its operating income of Sh10 billion and the recommended 35 per cent. And to rub salt into the wound was a salaries and bonuses increase.

Established 20 years ago, the firm was expected to improve water services. But it has been dogged by financial impropriety. Nairobi is, perhaps, the only capital city where water is rationed with some households supplied only once a week.