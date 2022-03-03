Plastics ban should be relentlessly enforced

Nearly five years later, the ban on single-use plastics remains one of Kenya’s major contributions to environmental conservation, for which it has won international praise. However, this has also come with its own challenges, especially with the manufacturers of plastics lobbying for the rescinding of the decision.

This is hardly surprising, as this is a lucrative industry and the outlawing of plastics has meant a huge loss of revenue, considering that tens of millions of carrier bags were being handed out every year by supermarkets and other retailers right across the country. Plastics pollute the environment and clog up drains, exacerbating flooding during the rainy seasons.

A study supported by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) also established the adverse effect of plastics on livestock. More than 50 per cent of cattle grazing near urban centres were found to have plastic bags in their stomachs. The animals suffer depression, reduced milk yield and bloat.

It is commendable that 80 per cent of Kenyans have stopped using plastic bags. However, even some of the alternatives damage the environment. The effectiveness of the ban is also undermined by smuggling of the plastics from neighbouring countries through the porous borders.

Quite encouraging, though, is an assurance by US Assistant Secretary Monica Medina that her country respects Kenya’s ban on plastics despite protests from manufacturers. A group representing the world’s largest chemical makers has been lobbying to influence US trade negotiations with Kenya and get the country to reverse its strict restrictions.

A significant development is this week's endorsement of a historic resolution at the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi to end plastics use and forge an international agreement by 2024.

Kenya is not looking back, and has besides outlawing single-use plastics, as Environment and Forestry Principal Secretary Chris Kiptoo has pointed out, also prohibited the carrying and disposing of plastic bags or bottles into protected areas such as forests and national parks.