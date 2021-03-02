Plastic ban refining skills

The ban effected several years ago on the manufacture, sale and use of plastic bags has had some tremendous benefits. The decision was a brave move with huge advantages. The major one is a reduction in pollution as plastic carrier bags had become a nuisance in the towns and rural areas due to haphazard disposal.

Millions of plastic bags favoured by supermarkets and other retailers not only polluted the environment but also clogged drainage systems, worsening flooding in the rainy season. Other adverse effects of the plastics cited by the National Environment Management Authority (Nema) include the grave threat to livestock, which died after swallowing them.

However, an interesting development from the ban is the emergence of a basket weaving industry that has become a source of income for women in Makueni County. Relying on the traditional skill of basket weaving with sisal, the women are using plastic straps to make handbags that are more durable and popular with users than the conventional ones.

The innovative industry has been boosted by the government ban on single-use plastic bags over environmental pollution concerns. The new bags, which are in high demand in the country and abroad, are more durable for longer use.

But while the country has been lauded globally for the plastic ban — a feat even developed nations such as Canada are yet to achieve — it is important to ensure that the gains are not eroded. The ban has largely been considered a success though some types of plastic bags have not disappeared entirely. Some are smuggled in from neighbouring countries.